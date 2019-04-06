bank robbery

2 arrested after Raleigh BB&T bank robbery

EMBED <>More Videos

2 arrested after BB&T bank robbery

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two men are behind bars after a bank robbery at a BB&T branch on Friday morning.

It happened about 11:30 a.m. at the branch on Duraleigh Road. The robbers did not display weapons, and no one was hurt.

The robbers fled in a car.

Witnesses were able to give police a description of the suspect vehicle and officers spotted a matching car exiting Glenwood Avenue onto I-440 eastbound.

Officers followed the vehicle, which then exited I-440 onto northbound Six Forks Road and crashed.

The two people inside jumped and ran but officers took them in custody a short distance away.

Anthony Wayne Alston, 55, of Littleton, NC, and Charles Aloysious Ferguson, 62, of Washington, DC, have each been charged with common law robbery and conspiracy to commit common law robbery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighbanktheftrobberybank robbery
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BANK ROBBERY
Masked man tries to rob bank, then is shot, Benson Police say
Durham Police investigate after man robs BB&T bank branch
Cary woman charged in 2 Alamance County bank robberies
Raleigh police charge man after chase ends in crash on I-440
TOP STORIES
Dreamville Fest: Shuttles, parking and everything you need to know
Naked man arrested after crash, assault on Wake County deputy
Raleigh activist explains why he's not on board with Dreamville Festival
Schoolboys keep California woman from jumping off bridge
Bill would give NC's federal lawmakers ability to use 'blue lights' on cars
Burlington police seek man who shot into nail salon, home
Dreamville Fest to Beer and Bacon Fest, things to do this weekend
Show More
Mother charged in death of 7-year-old in Harnett County crash
One drink a day could lead to stroke, study says
Breakthrough therapy claims to provide immediate PTSD relief
Warning issued after 10 infant deaths using Fisher Price Rock N' Play
Jury begins deliberations in Jonathan Sander triple murder trial
More TOP STORIES News