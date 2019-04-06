2 arrested after Raleigh BB&T bank robbery

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two men are behind bars after a bank robbery at a BB&T branch on Friday morning.It happened about 11:30 a.m. at the branch on Duraleigh Road. The robbers did not display weapons, and no one was hurt.The robbers fled in a car.Witnesses were able to give police a description of the suspect vehicle and officers spotted a matching car exiting Glenwood Avenue onto I-440 eastbound.Officers followed the vehicle, which then exited I-440 onto northbound Six Forks Road and crashed.The two people inside jumped and ran but officers took them in custody a short distance away.Anthony Wayne Alston, 55, of Littleton, NC, and Charles Aloysious Ferguson, 62, of Washington, DC, have each been charged with common law robbery and conspiracy to commit common law robbery.