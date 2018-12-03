2 arrested after teen shot and killed in Spring Lake

Harnett County deputies charged a 19-year-old and 16-year-old with shooting and killing a teenager in Spring Lake on Sunday night.Officials responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of Hillandale Road around 6 p.m. Sunday.When they got to the scene, they found Emmanuwell Leigh Nelson, 17, dead from a gunshot wound.Earl Rafel Gaddis Jr., 19, of Spring Lake, and Dylan Michael Gaddis, 16, of Spring Lake were both arrested early Monday morning and charged with homicide and aggravated assault.The two have being held under no bond and have a court appearance in Harnett County this morning.