2 arrested after teen shot and killed in Spring Lake

EMBED </>More Videos

Police investigating after teen shot and killed in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Harnett County deputies charged a 19-year-old and 16-year-old with shooting and killing a teenager in Spring Lake on Sunday night.

Officials responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of Hillandale Road around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

When they got to the scene, they found Emmanuwell Leigh Nelson, 17, dead from a gunshot wound.

Earl Rafel Gaddis Jr., 19, of Spring Lake, and Dylan Michael Gaddis, 16, of Spring Lake were both arrested early Monday morning and charged with homicide and aggravated assault.

The two have being held under no bond and have a court appearance in Harnett County this morning.

RELATED: Police investigating after fatal shooting in Durham
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidefatal shootingSpring Lake
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
UNC proposes $5.3M on-campus education center to house Silent Sam
Petition urges visa so Hania Aguilar's father can attend funeral
Honoring Bush 41: Legacy of George H.W. Bush
Pedestrian hit, killed in crash on Western Boulevard
Snow next weekend? It's possible!
Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway items at Walmart
Former NC Governor Martin recalls time with George H.W. Bush
Preschool mistakenly serves kids Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Show More
Killer on the run after escaping jail by posing as cellmate
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
Wake County Sheriff-elect Gerald Baker sworn in
Man dies in hospital following Knightdale shooting
Police investigating after fatal shooting in Durham
More News