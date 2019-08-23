2 arrested days after deadly shooting on I-440

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two men have been arrested in connection to a Raleigh interstate shooting that killed a man Sunday morning.
The shooting happened on I-440 between New Bern Avenue and Brentwood Road. Arlo Dontel Ramsey, 44, died from injuries he sustained in the shooting.
Detectives announced Friday that Xavier Cortez Alston, 23, and Raekwon Quazai Williams, 23, were behind bars in connection to the investigation.
Officers said Alston faces murder charges, while Williams faces accessory after the fact to murder charges.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News