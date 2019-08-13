2 arrested after man was attacked outside his North Raleigh home

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two men are in jail accused of brutally attacking a Raleigh man Saturday morning.

Raleigh Police Department said it happened on Clear Brook Drive in North Raleigh.

Officers found the victim severely injured outside his own home. The victim was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries.

Tweaun Beaman-Gerald and Demario Johnson are in jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The victim is an employee at ABC11.
