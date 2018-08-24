2 arrested in shooting of woman found dead at entrance to Sanford hospital

Police have idenitifed the young woman found shot to death in front of the Central Carolina Hospital emergency room entrance

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a woman found fatally shot in a car in front of the Central Carolina Hospital emergency room entrance Thursday.

On Friday, Sanford Police said two people have been charged in the death of 20-year-old Imani Shabriyah Olivier, of Sanford.

Tyrone Frederick Pegues, left, and Ashley Nicole Murchison



Tyrone Frederick Pegues, 18, of the 1600 block of Mattie Road in Sanford, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder. He is being held in the Lee County Jail under no bond, with a first appearance set for August 27.

Ashley Nicole Murchison, 19, of the 400 block of W. Garden Street in Sanford, was arrested and charged with one count of accessory after the fact to the felony of first-degree murder. She was placed in the Lee County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond, and wil also have a first appearance August 27.

The shooting was discovered about 4 p.m., when officers responded to the hospital's emergency room entrance at 1135 Carthage St.

When they arrived, they found Olivier dead inside a car parked in front of the emergency room entrance.

Police said the investigation revealed that the shooting happened at Autumn Oaks Apartments, 250 Willow Oak Road in Sanford.

