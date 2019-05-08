ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Alamance County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man and woman in Virginia Beach who were wanted on charges of kidnapping and sexual servitude after deputies said the pair possibly held someone against their will.
Deputies said the pair was taken into custody around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7.
After receiving a report of a missing person on May 4, investigators discovered evidence leading them to believe the missing person was possibly being held against their will and possibly in the commercial sex industry.
The missing person was located and warrants were obtained for Christopher Gray Stevenson, 27, and Amanda Lynn Starr, 28, both of Graham, for first-degree kidnapping, sexual servitude of an adult victim and promoting prostitution for profits.
Deputies said they had executed a search warrant at Parkridge Apartments where more evidence was found.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit at 336-570-6777.
Graham man, woman arrested in Virginia Beach in connection to kidnapping, promoting prostitution
PROSTITUTION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News