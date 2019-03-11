2 black boxes recovered from deadly Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia -- Ethiopia's state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reports that two black boxes have been found after a deadly Ethiopian Airlines plane crash.
An airline official, however, tells The Associated Press that the box is partially damaged and that "we will see what we can retrieve from it."
The official spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to speak to the media.
The plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday en route to Nairobi.
China says two United Nations workers were among the eight Chinese nationals killed on the Ethiopian Airlines flight.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang says the other Chinese passengers included four who were working for a Chinese company and two who had travelled to Ethiopia for "private matters."
Germany's foreign ministry confirmed that five victims of the crash were German citizens.
All in all, 35 countries had someone among the 157 people who were killed.
