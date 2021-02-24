body found

2 bodies found in Wendell connected to death of Chapel Hill firefighter in Raleigh, police say

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A total of three bodies have been found in connection to a combined investigation between Raleigh and Wendell police departments.

On Tuesday, Raleigh police found the body of 48-year-old Larry Donnell "Donnie" Morrisey at a home in the 8000 block of Marsh Hollow Drive.

His body was found after 911 calls from a neighbor indicated he had not been heard from since Saturday

"We are worried, his mother hasn't heard from him, his girlfriend hasn't heard from him," the 911 caller said. "He's supposed to be back to work in Chapel Hill. They say that's not like him."

As that investigation progressed, Raleigh police said detectives were led to the 400 block of North Cypress Street in Wendell.

When Raleigh and Wendell officers made entry into the North Cypress Street home, two bodies were found inside. Wendell police are now investigating those deaths.

Raleigh police said one of the people found dead in Wendell is believed to be the suspect in Morrisey's death.

There is no evidence indicating a threat to the community, according to police.

The Chapel Hill Fire Department told ABC11 Morrisey, also known as "Donnie," was a fire inspector with the department.

