Two building fronts in downtown Selma collapse

SELMA, N.C. -- The building fronts of two businesses in downtown Selma collapsed into the road damaging one car on Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:20 p.m. along the 100 block of S. Raiford Road. Upon arrivals, firefighters found the rubble from the front of the building collapsed into the road and damaged one car.

The two buildings have since been condemned and marked unsafe.

No one was injured in the collapse.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
Hurricane Hanna makes landfall on Texas' Padre Island
Long line surrounds Durham church as it offers COVID-19 tests
COVID-19 LATEST: NC reports 2,097 new cases, 32 more deaths
Lumberton PD release surveillance photos from Family Dollar shooting
Canes finish last practice at PNC before departing for Toronto
Moped driver airlifted after car crash in Lillington
Show More
Heat Index Values Returning Above 100
Man injured in shooting at Raleigh hotel
U.S. health experts call for 2nd COVID-19 shutdown
Man dies from injuries after Roxboro officer-involved shooting
The breakdown of COVID-19 hospitalizations across North Carolina
More TOP STORIES News