2 charged - not in custody - in Durham parking lot death

Durham police have charged two people in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Darelle Marquis Harper on Tuesday.Tyrone Stanback Jr., 25, of Durham has been charged with one count of murder. Danon Elora Hirsch, 28, of Raleigh is charged with felony accessory after the fact of murder.Neither person is in custody.Harper was foundin the parking lot of a shopping center at the intersection of NC-54 and NC-55.Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.Anyone with information about the suspects' whereabouts or the shooting is asked to call Investigator J. Barr at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29325 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.