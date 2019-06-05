2 arrested, charged after Fayetteville man found dead in car after shooting on Dunn highway

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Harnett County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged two people after a person was found dead in a car, apparently of gunshot wounds.A 911 call came in Wednesday shortly after 3:30 p.m. about the incident, saying a driver had been shot on US 301 N. in Dunn.Harnett County Sheriff's deputies found the victim in the car at 4367 US 301 N. in Dunn. He was later identified as Demetrius Monte Johnson, 21, of Fayetteville.Although it looks like Johnson died from gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said it is still early in the investigation.Authorities said 29-year-old Tony Junior Williams and 19-year-old Travonta Malik Sittle were arrested on Tuesday. They are asking the public's help finding a third person in connection to the case.Williams and Sittle have been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and shooting into an occupied motor vehicle, according to officials.Deputies have issued warrants for Isaiah Shantrell Wilson, 20, of Erwin. The warrants are also for first-degree murder, attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.Williams and Sittle are being held in the Harnett County Sheriff's Office under no bond.They are both expected in court on Wednesday.If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Isaiah Wilson, please contact the Harnett County Sheriff's Office at 910-893-9111 or the anonymous tip-line at 910-893-0300.