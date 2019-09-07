fatal shooting

2 charged in deadly Raleigh double shooting

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two men have been arrested after two men were shot and killed in the middle of the day on Community Drive in Raleigh Wednesday.

RELATED: Raleigh police investigate after 2 men shot dead in middle of day

It happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on Community Drive.

Vincente Arocho, 28, and Jaquan Dumas, 31 were identified as the shooting victims.

Arocho was declared dead at the scene while Dumas was taken to WakeMed and died from his injuries.

Jonathan Manning, 21, and Tyshon Solomon, 22, were charged with two counts of murder each.

They have been taken to the Wake County Detention Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countymurderfatal shootingshootingman shotraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Worst mass shootings in recent US history
Family holds vigil for mom of 7 killed in Fayetteville shooting
Activist: 'It's going to take all of us' to change Durham's narrative
Mother of 7 died after shielding child from shooting: family
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stranded North Carolinians take stock of Dorian damage in OBX
Impaired motorist drives truck into ocean in Kill Devil Hills, police say
Durham Police search for bank robber who had change of heart
Help on way to hundreds trapped by flooding on Ocracoke Island
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Kabul suicide car bombing
Dorian washes out Sampson County road, crippling community
Prosecutors want jail time for parents tied to cheating scandal
Show More
Fayetteville Police investigate after 4 stab, rob resident in set-up
Hurricane Dorian leaves NC after landfall at Cape Hatteras
Raleigh family hosts lemonade stand for victims of Dorian
Volunteers still needed for 9/11 Day of Service in Raleigh
73-year-old woman gives birth to twins in India
More TOP STORIES News