2 charged in fight over spot in line at Knightdale gas station

Two people are charged with assault after a fight in a line at a North Carolina gas station as a fuel pipeline shutdown sparks panic-buying, authorities said.

Knightdale police officers were called to a Marathon gas station in the town on Tuesday afternoon for a report of a crash and a disturbance related to two people fighting over spots in the line, according to a statement from the town.

Panic-buying taking toll on fuel supply and mental health

The man and woman argued over spots in the line and each spat in the other's face before the fight turned physical and a cellphone was damaged, police said.

Video posted on Instagram shows two cars bumped up against each other at a gas station. The video shows a woman apparently spit at a man in a car and he gets out to apparently spit on her. The woman in the video hits the man and they struggle for a few seconds before separating.

The woman was charged with simple assault and the man was charged with assault on a female and damage to personal property, police said. Both were cited and released with a pending court date.
