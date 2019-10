Miquail Crumbley and Jeremy Barnes

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men have been charged in the weekend shooting death of a 32-year-old Wilson man Wilson Police Department and U.S. Marshals arrested Miquail Crumbley, 26, and Jeremy Barnes, 24.Both were charged with first-degree murder and received no bond.The shooting happened Saturday just before 3 a.m.Officers found Arsenio Gaskins suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Cargrill Avenue.Gaskins was pronounced dead at the scene.