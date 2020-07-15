2 children, 6 adults injured when shots were fired from black vehicle into crowd outside Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. -- Durham police are investigating a shooting on S. Benjamine Street where eight people were shot, including a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old. The two minors were among 3 children who were shot overnight in Durham.

Officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 200 block of S. Benjamine Street shortly after 10:30 Tuesday night.

During a news conference Wednesday, Durham Police Department Chief CJ Davis said a black vehicle, believed to be a Chevrolet Impala, drove by the home and fired several shots at a group of people who were in front of the house for a party. Eight people in total were injured in the shooting.

First responders took the two children and one other adult to the hospital. Five more adults who were shot arrived at local hospitals on their own. Davis said one of the children and at least one of the adults are in serious or critical condition at this time.



Also overnight, on Weaver Street, a 12-year-old boy was shot in the head and is in critical condition at the hospital. An adult was also shot.

No additional suspect information is currently available. It's unclear at this time whether the shootings on Benjamine Street and Weaver Street are connected.

"We publicly implore the individuals shooting at each other to find common ground and make a truce to cease this back and forth gunfire," Davis said. "Think of the impact of your actions--there are children in our community whose lives will never be the same because of the actions of those who don't care enough to put their differences aside and their guns down."

Davis urged members of the community who may know something about either shooting to come forward.

"Too many lives have been lost or shattered by gun violence," Davis said. "Help us take our neighborhoods back."
