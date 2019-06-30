2 children nearly drown in the Triangle on Saturday, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emergency crews in Raleigh and Durham were called to two separate near-drowning incidents involving children on Saturday, officials said.

The first happened just before 6 p.m. at Clairmont at Hillandale Apartments in Durham.

A 10-year-old boy went under water in a pool at the apartment complex and almost drowned, officials say.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

EMS responded to the scene after a drowning call, and when they got there, they immediately began tending to the boy.

Crews on the scene say the boy was pulled out of the water with a pulse, and is now in stable condition.

It is unclear how long the boy was under water.

The next incident happened in the 4100 block of Wake Hills Lane shortly after 8 p.m. in Raleigh.

Officials say rescue workers got to the scene and pulled a child, believed to be under 5-years-old, from the water and rushed them to a local hospital for treatment.

The child is expected to make a full recovery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdrowningchild death
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News