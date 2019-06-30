2 children nearly drown in the Triangle on Saturday, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emergency crews in Raleigh and Durham were called to two separate near-drowning incidents involving children on Saturday, officials said.
The first happened just before 6 p.m. at Clairmont at Hillandale Apartments in Durham.
A 10-year-old boy went under water in a pool at the apartment complex and almost drowned, officials say.
EMS responded to the scene after a drowning call, and when they got there, they immediately began tending to the boy.
Crews on the scene say the boy was pulled out of the water with a pulse, and is now in stable condition.
It is unclear how long the boy was under water.
The next incident happened in the 4100 block of Wake Hills Lane shortly after 8 p.m. in Raleigh.
Officials say rescue workers got to the scene and pulled a child, believed to be under 5-years-old, from the water and rushed them to a local hospital for treatment.
The child is expected to make a full recovery.
