2 Circle K gas stations robbed overnight in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two armed robberies in Raleigh are under investigation Monday morning.
The robberies happened at two gas stations located about 8 miles apart.
Raleigh Police Department said it is unclear at this time if the robberies are related.
The first happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the Circle K near the intersection of Spring Forest Road and Atlantic Avenue.
The second happened just after 2 a.m. at the Circle K near the intersection of Western Boulevard and Kent Road.
A third gas station, this one in Garner, was reportedly robbed overnight also. However, Garner investigators have not yet replied to our request for information on that crime.
Investigators said a man with a gun is responsible for both robberies, but a more specific description is not available at this time.
