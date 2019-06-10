2 Circle K gas stations robbed overnight in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two armed robberies in Raleigh are under investigation Monday morning.The robberies happened at two gas stations located about 8 miles apart.Raleigh Police Department said it is unclear at this time if the robberies are related.The first happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the Circle K near the intersection of Spring Forest Road and Atlantic Avenue.The second happened just after 2 a.m. at the Circle K near the intersection of Western Boulevard and Kent Road.A third gas station, this one in Garner, was reportedly robbed overnight also. However, Garner investigators have not yet replied to our request for information on that crime.Investigators said a man with a gun is responsible for both robberies, but a more specific description is not available at this time.