2 Circle K gas stations robbed overnight in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two armed robberies in Raleigh are under investigation Monday morning.

The robberies happened at two gas stations located about 8 miles apart.

Raleigh Police Department said it is unclear at this time if the robberies are related.

The first happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the Circle K near the intersection of Spring Forest Road and Atlantic Avenue.

The second happened just after 2 a.m. at the Circle K near the intersection of Western Boulevard and Kent Road.

A third gas station, this one in Garner, was reportedly robbed overnight also. However, Garner investigators have not yet replied to our request for information on that crime.

Investigators said a man with a gun is responsible for both robberies, but a more specific description is not available at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighgas stationarmed robberyraleigh police
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flooding remains possible with heavy rain expected again Monday
Triangle woman reunites with man who rescued her from flooded car
Flooding damages, closes roads in Wake, Franklin counties
Portuguese man-of-wars washing ashore from Florida to North Carolina
1 dead after crane collapses over apartment during Dallas storms
David Ortiz shot in the back at Dominican Republic bar
Flooding possible as periods of heavy rain continue
Show More
NY students spell out 'Be Kind' in front of their school
Police: 1 dead in Garner car, motorcycle crash
Delaware vacation attack victim accuses resort of victim blaming
2 charged in deadly Goldsboro motel shooting
Darius Rucker raises over $2M for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
More TOP STORIES News