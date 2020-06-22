2 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Charlotte block party; 5 others hit by cars as they tried to leave

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two were killed and 12 others were hurt in Charlotte overnight after a block party where several were shot and others were hit by vehicles.

The shooting happened around midnight at an "impromptu block party" that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters early Monday.

Police responding to a call about a pedestrian hit found hundreds of people in the streets, Jennings said. After emergency services arrived, several shots were fired, scattering the crowd.

Two died from gunshot wounds while seven others were wounded in the shooting. Five others were hit by cars when they tried to leave the scene, according to a WSOC report. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m.

Police are investigating as a homicide.

Jennings said there was evidence of multiple shooters, but no one was in custody as of Monday morning.

