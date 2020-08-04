At least 2 people dead, 3 missing after tornado touches down in Bertie County

At least two people have died after a tornado touched down in Bertie County as Hurricane Isaias was passing through North Carolina overnight.

On Good Morning America on Tuesday morning, Gov. Roy Cooper said many people were injured after a tornado hit a mobile home park, and search and rescue crews were actively looking for several missing people.

EMBED More News Videos



County officials also confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Morning Road area of Windsor.

Bertie County Commissioner Ronald Wesson told ABC11 that 20 people were injured. An adult and two children are unaccounted for.

WATCH: How NWS will survey the damage to determine wind speeds, tornado strength
EMBED More News Videos

The National Weather Service will survey damage in Bertie County Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday.



MORE ISAIAS COVERAGE:
EMBED More News Videos

Tropical Storm Isaias exits North Carolina 7 hours after making landfall as Cat 1 hurricane (1 of 13)

Hurricane Isaias made landfall in Ocean Isle, damaging homes and buildings in the area. The island is closed at this time.



Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County at 11:10 p.m. Monday. By 6 a.m. Tuesday, the storm had moved into Virginia.

"All in all, this storm got in and got out pretty quickly," Cooper said. "And that's a good sign for potential flooding, which we hope will not be serious. So we're of course saddened by the one fatality that we know, at least that we have, but we know overall that this storm, moving quickly, that the damage was not anywhere as great as it could have been."

ABC11 meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker noted Isaias was an exceptionally fast-moving storm and said it produced 16 tornado reports as of 10 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nctropical stormtropical storm isaiasroy cooperhurricane isaiashurricane
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Isaias cleanup begins as storm moves north
Huge explosions rock Beirut with widespread damage, injuries
Durham Freeway reopens after deadly crash
COVID-19 LATEST: Reported hospitalizations up 109 from Monday
US Navy's 1st Black female fighter pilot gets 'Wings of Gold'
More than 224K power outages reported across NC
Brunswick County sees house fires, rescues after Isaias lands
Show More
Teen wrestler's mom pleads for more plasma donations after 1 helps save his life
Husband and wife of 35 years die of COVID-19 days apart
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting near mansion party
Burger King worker killed in food delay shooting, police say
Duke Energy does not expect COVID-19 to hamper power restoration
More TOP STORIES News