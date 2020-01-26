shooting

2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Two people are dead and seven people have been injured following a shooting at a South Carolina bar.

The Darlington County coroner tells news outlets the shooting took place early Sunday at Mac's Lounge in Hartsville.

The conditions of those wounded weren't immediately clear.

No additional details have been released. Mac's Lounge also serves as a music venue. Hartsville is about 25 miles northwest of Florence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinabarshooting
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
6 shot inside popular Salisbury restaurant
5-year-old boy accidentally shot by 17-year-old in Wilson
Man pleads guilty in shooting outside Durham County Courthouse
Man dies after being shot in the back in East Raleigh
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person who arrived at RDU from China tests negative for coronavirus
5 dead in apparent murder-suicide at NC home; investigation underway
Durham woman wins $5 million in two lottery games
6 shot inside popular Salisbury restaurant
Calif. woman diagnosed with coronavirus; 3rd case in US
Knightdale-based soldier killed during vehicle rollover in Syria
5.0 earthquake hits Puerto Rico amid ongoing tremors
Show More
Florida man's $500K home turned into multicolored mess
NC man arrested for punching high school referee in the face
Alvarado steals a win for Georgia Tech over N.C. State, 64-58
5-year-old boy accidentally shot by 17-year-old in Wilson
Roy Williams surpasses Dean Smith on all-time career wins list
More TOP STORIES News