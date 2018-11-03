2 dead after Amazon building collapses in Maryland

EMBED </>More Videos

Chief Roman Clark says one person was found under debris and taken to a hospital, where the person was pronounced dead. He adds that a second person was unaccounted for.

BALTIMORE, Maryland --
An Amazon official says the two people killed after part of a distribution warehouse in Baltimore collapsed amid severe weather weren't employees of the online retail giant, but worked for an outside company.

Amazon spokeswoman Rachael Lighty said Saturday that no one else was injured when severe storms with strong winds tore through Maryland Friday evening.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Baltimore fire officials didn't respond to phone or email messages from The Associated Press.

News reports cite Baltimore fire officials as saying one man was found under debris Friday night and later pronounced dead, while a second man's body was recovered early Saturday. Officials say a 50-foot wall at the warehouse collapsed.

___

12:30 p.m.

A company official says a second person is dead after part of an Amazon distribution warehouse collapsed amid severe weather in Baltimore.

Amazon's senior vice president of operations Dave Clark said in a tweet Saturday that there were two fatalities at the site. Baltimore fire officials didn't immediately respond to phone or email messages from The Associated Press.

Severe storms with strong winds tore through much of Maryland Friday evening.

News reports cite Baltimore fire officials as saying one man was found under debris Friday night and later pronounced dead, while a second man's body was recovered early Saturday. Officials say a 50-foot wall at the warehouse collapsed.

___

12:45 a.m.

The fire department says one person is dead and another was unaccounted after a weather-related building collapse at an Amazon distribution warehouse on Baltimore's southeast side, the Baltimore Sun reports.

Chief Roman Clark tells the Sun that a 50-foot wall collapsed late Friday at the Amazon Fulfillment Center as a storm hit the area. Clark says one person was found under debris and taken to a hospital, where the person was pronounced dead, the Sun reports. He adds that a second person was unaccounted for.

Images taken from outside the facility showed a badly damaged truck and a knocked over light pole, the Sun reports.

The National Weather Service had earlier warned of thunderstorms in the area, with some producing gusty winds and heavy rain.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
severe weathercollapseamazonMaryland
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Final early voting day draws large crowds in the Triangle
Shooter, 2 killed in Florida yoga studio attack identified
Uber driver 'creeped out' after passenger shows up at his home
Study: 1 in 5 childhood scald burns caused by microwaved ramen, soups
Rabbi speaks out week after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: 'Hate will never win'
Durham police searching for suspect linked to two robberies
VIDEO: California high school teacher arrested, seen punching student
Pennsylvania Uber driver charged with raping passenger
Show More
'He's my hero:' Man mourns baby brother after they were both shot in Carrboro
NC voters 'fired up' for mid-terms, early voting through the roof
Teen hit by car in Fayetteville
Triangle Jewish congregations observe first Shabbat since Pittsburgh shooting
PHOTOS: These pets are up for adoption at the Animal Protection Society of Durham
More News