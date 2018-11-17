2 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Fayetteville, police say

| Traffic Crash - Road Closure |



Bingham Drive is currently CLOSED in both directions between Bailey Lake Road and Lakeridge Drive due to an extremely serious crash. Plan on using an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/sOyF6zmWC9 — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) November 17, 2018

Officials say two people were killed in a wreck involving three vehicles Saturday afternoon.The crash happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on Bingham Drive near Pepperbush Drive.At least one vehicle was reported to have caught fire after the crash happened.Bingham Drive is closed in both directions between Bailey Lake Road and Lakeridge Drive. Drivers needing to travel along Bingham Drive are encouraged to use Bailey Lake Road and Fisher Road as an alternate route.The road is expected to remain closed until at least 10:00 pm.No names have been released. Check back for updates.