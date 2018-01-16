2 dead after vehicle collides with train in Nash County

A couple was killed after an Amtrak train crashed into their SUV in Nash County. (WTVD)

NASH COUNTY (WTVD) --
A couple was killed after an Amtrak train crashed into their SUV in Nash County.

Police said they responded to the call at East Nash Street at SE Railroad Street in Whitakers around 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

Officers said Eugene and Dorothy Lyons, who were in their 60s, were in a 2003 GMC SUV on East Nash Street heading towards SE Railroad Street when the crossing arm came down.

Eugene was driving and tried to cross over the tracks before the train came and witnesses said he tried to gun it, according to police.

Officers originally reported that Dorothy was driving; however, chief Darrell Cofield issued a correction on Tuesday saying Eugene was driving.

The Rocky Mount couple was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

It is not known if they were wearing seatbelts.

Amtrak said train 89 was heading to Savannah, Georgia from New York City at time of the crash.

There are no reported injuries to train passengers or crew members.
