2 dead following head-on crash in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are dead following a head-on crash in Fayetteville on Saturday afternoon.Fayetteville police said the crash happened just before 1 p.m. along the 1600 block of Gillespie Street.On arrival, officers said one driver was pronounced dead, the other driver -- a woman -- was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she later died from injuries. The identities of those injured have not been released at this time.Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-1872.