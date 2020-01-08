domestic violence

2 dead from Harnett County domestic incident identified

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. -- A man and woman are dead following what deputies believe was a domestic incident in Harnett County from Tuesday night.

Deputies were called to a home on Beaver Dam Road in Erwin for a suicidal person just after 6 p.m.

Tena Glover, 48 was found dead inside the home with signs of trauma. Randy Glover was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the yard.

Glover, 52, was taken to WakeMed where he died from his injuries.
