2 dead at Durham home in murder-suicide

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An hours-long standoff ended as a murder-suicide, with one person being found dead inside a home Monday morning just hours after a man's body was discovered in the front yard of that home.

It all started on Walton Street near Wedgedale Avenue just after 5 a.m.

Police found one man fatally shot outside a home.

Investigators then learned that someone barricaded themselves inside the home. After a negotiation period with no response, police entered the home, and found another person dead inside.

Durham Police told ABC11 that the person man inside the home died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police were at the home for several hours but did not appear to take anyone into custody. Durham officer Melissa Bishop said they are not actively looking for suspects.
