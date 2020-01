HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. -- A man and woman are dead following a domestic incident in Harnett County Tuesday night.Deputies were called to a home on Beaver Dam Road for a suicidal subject just after 6 p.m.A 48-year-old woman was found dead and a 52-year-old man was found injured in the yard.The man was taken to WakeMed where he died from his injuries.