Kroger shooting in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, leaves 2 dead: Police

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. --
Police say two people have died in a shooting at a Kroger grocery store on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky.

Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers confirmed the deaths at the store Wednesday. He said two people were dead - one inside the store and one outside.

A dispatcher with the Jeffersontown Police Department said a suspect was detained following the shooting.

Kroger thanks first responders in a statement and said that its facility has been secured: "We are shocked and saddened by the shooting incident that occurred around 2:30 pm today. Thanks to the quick response of the local police department, the suspect was apprehended and our store is secure. We are cooperating with law enforcement and assisting with their investigation. Our store is closed and will reopen after the investigation concludes. We are referring all other questions to law enforcement."



An emergency medical technician who happened to be at the store when gunfire broke out says he saw a woman hit and went to help her but realized there was nothing that could be done.

Eric Deacon told WDRB-TV in Louisville that he heard gunfire and saw two men run out of the Kroger into the parking lot Wednesday, shooting at each other. He said he saw a woman in her mid-50s or early 60s get hit as he was calling 911. Deacon said he went to the woman to start CPR on her but realized he couldn't help her.

No further details were immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
