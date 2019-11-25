Man, woman dead in shooting outside UNC Family Medicine Center in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead at UNC Family Medicine Center Monday morning.
It happened at the location at Mayfair Street and Weymouth Street just after 8 a.m.
Durham Police Department has roped off the area with crime scene tape.
A woman and a man were found dead at the scene.
Durham police say they are not actively searching for a suspect at this time.
Monday's shooting followed a violent 24 hours in the Bull City.
Sunday around 1 p.m. a man was shot and killed on Wabash Street in McDougald Terrace.
Then, Sunday night, two men were shot while sitting in a car in the area of Enterprise and South streets.
One of the men was later pronounced dead. The other was taken to the hospital with "serious injuries."
