Man, woman dead in shooting outside UNC Family Medicine Center in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead at UNC Family Medicine Center Monday morning.

It happened at the location at Mayfair Street and Weymouth Street just after 8 a.m.

Durham Police Department has roped off the area with crime scene tape.

A woman and a man were found dead at the scene.

Durham police say they are not actively searching for a suspect at this time.

Monday's shooting followed a violent 24 hours in the Bull City.

Sunday around 1 p.m. a man was shot and killed on Wabash Street in McDougald Terrace.

Then, Sunday night, two men were shot while sitting in a car in the area of Enterprise and South streets.

One of the men was later pronounced dead. The other was taken to the hospital with "serious injuries."
