Deaths of Green Beret, Army veteran on Fort Bragg ruled homicides; FBI seeks information

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- The FBI and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are seeking assistance in its investigation of the death of two men found dead on Fort Bragg two months ago.

Timothy Dumas, Sr., 44, and Master Sergeant William Lavigne III, 37, were found dead on Fort Bragg near Manchester Road on Dec. 2, 2020.

A gray 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck belonging to Lavigne was found at the crime scene and a dark colored 2015 Dodge Ram pick-up belonging to Dumas was found abandoned at another location.

If you have any information regarding the homicides of Dumas or Lavigne, or you saw either of them or their respective vehicles on December 1 or 2, 2020, call FBI Charlotte at 704- 672-6100 or Army CID at 910-396-8777.

