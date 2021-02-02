Deaths of Green Beret, Army veteran on Fort Bragg ruled homicides; FBI seeks information

Timothy Dumas, Sr., 44, and Master Sergeant William Lavigne III, 37, were found dead on Fort Bragg near Manchester Road on Dec. 2, 2020.
A gray 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck belonging to Lavigne was found at the crime scene and a dark colored 2015 Dodge Ram pick-up belonging to Dumas was found abandoned at another location.
What led to 28 soldiers' deaths from 1 Army base? Congress wants to know
Foul play suspected in deaths of Green Beret and Army veteran in Fort Bragg training area
If you have any information regarding the homicides of Dumas or Lavigne, or you saw either of them or their respective vehicles on December 1 or 2, 2020, call FBI Charlotte at 704- 672-6100 or Army CID at 910-396-8777.
Mom of murdered Ft. Hood soldier still angry despite findings
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.