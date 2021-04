2 deputies shot during welfare check at Boone home, prompting neighborhood evacuations: Sheriff's office

BOONE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A welfare check turned shootout left two North Carolina deputies injured on Wednesday afternoon, ABC-affiliate WSOC reports Just before 10 a.m. Watauga County deputies were called to the Hardaman Circle area in Boone after the homeowner and his family did not go to work or answer phone calls.Authorities said someone opened fire and struck two deputies when they attempted to enter the home after noticing the family's vehicles on the property.One deputy was flown to a local hospital for treatment while the other deputy was still on scene -- the condition of the deputy on scene was not released to the public at this time.More than a dozen emergency vehicles responded to the scene, including at least three ambulances.A breaking news crew on the scene also spotted a medical helicopter.Residents in the area received an alert ordering them to stay in home due to the police presence.Wiley Brown heard the gunfire down the road as he was getting ready to cut his grass when he heard the shots coming from down the road."I had just walked out in the yard and heard 'Bang, bang, bang, bang,'" Brown told WSOC. "I really didn't know what it was."Authorities have yet to release any information on the conditions of the shooter.The neighboring Ashe County sheriff, B. Phil Howell, wrote on Facebook asking for prayers toward the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, "If you can take 30 seconds right where you stand, pray for Watauga Co. Sheriffs Office, Ashe Sheriffs Office and all responding LEO, Medics & Fire. We need every single one..."