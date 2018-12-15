2 displaced after Garner duplex fire

Multiple crews on scene of duplex fire in Garner. Working to get more details. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/wfrOUCwj44 — Dearon Smith (@DearonABC11) December 15, 2018

Multiple crews are on scene after reports of heavy fire at a duplex in Garner.A call came in just before 10 a.m. for reports of heavy fire near 519 Woodland Road.Garner fire officials said the left part of duplex is a total loss while the duplex on the right has only smoke damage.2 residents were able to get out safely with no injuries while the residents of the other duplex were not home at the time of the fire.The fire is under investigation.