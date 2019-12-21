EFLAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with an alleged kidnapping and rape Wednesday night in Orange County.
Deputies responding to a call about a victim in need found a woman in apparent distress running in the road on Alice Miller Court, near Efland-Cheeks Community Center.
The woman said she knew her assailants. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Orange County deputies found the suspects in a car nearby. They arrested Deandre Edwards, 29, and Derrick Tate, 33, both of Mebane.
Both are charged with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sexual offense, and kidnapping.
Edwards is being held at the Orange County Detention Center on a $480,000 secured bond, and Tate is being held on a $610,000 bond.
A sheriff's office spokesperson said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (919) 245-2925.
2 face rape charges after woman found running on Orange County road
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News