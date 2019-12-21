2 face rape charges after woman found running on Orange County road

EFLAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with an alleged kidnapping and rape Wednesday night in Orange County.Deputies responding to a call about a victim in need found a woman in apparent distress running in the road on Alice Miller Court, near Efland-Cheeks Community Center.The woman said she knew her assailants. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.Orange County deputies found the suspects in a car nearby. They arrested Deandre Edwards, 29, and Derrick Tate, 33, both of Mebane.Both are charged with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sexual offense, and kidnapping.Edwards is being held at the Orange County Detention Center on a $480,000 secured bond, and Tate is being held on a $610,000 bond.A sheriff's office spokesperson said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (919) 245-2925.