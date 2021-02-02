abduction

2 Fayetteville boys unharmed after being abducted near home; police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a 6-year-old and 9-year-old boy were abducted outside their Fayetteville home Monday night.

Authorities said it happened around 7:30 p.m. along the 5600 block of Monks Walk Court when a car pulled up near a residence and the drivers abducted the boys.

The two children were taken a short distance away and dropped off unharmed near the Circle K near Methodist College on Ramsey street

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

The driver was described as a bald male wearing all black clothing and operating a red four-door truck. The passenger was wearing all black and a ski mask.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction investigation or that may have been in the area of the Circle K near Methodist College on Ramsey Street during this time is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilleattempted abductionabduction
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABDUCTION
Durham residents hold vigil to honor man abducted three years ago
Oregon car thief scolds mom for leaving her child in car he stole
No attempted abduction occurred in Fayetteville Thursday, police say
No charges filed in reported Fayetteville abduction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC has administered 1M COVID-19 vaccine doses
Bill filed to reopen schools; NCAE wants teachers vaccinated first
Woman struck, killed in Fayetteville, police say
Son seeks help finding Fayetteville mom with Alzheimer's
NC DMV will no longer issue Confederate flag license plates
Go big or go bipartisan? Biden wants both in next round of COVID stimulus
Monoclonal antibody treatments help keep COVID hospitalizations down
Show More
Man who livestreamed US Capitol riot arrested in Garner
AHOP Christian Academy student charged with statutory rape of 12-year-old
Have a big dog? Their blood donation could save another pet
NC COVID-19 hospitalizations dip, but still remain high
'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dies at 44 of cancer
More TOP STORIES News