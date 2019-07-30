fort bragg

2 Fort Bragg paratroopers killed in Afghanistan

FORT BRAGG -- Two paratroopers of the 3rd Brigade Combat team were killed on Monday in the Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

The unit recently left North Carolina for Afghanistan.

The Afghan soldier who turned his gun on the Americans was wounded and is in custody, according to U.S. officials.

"As we move forward together, I ask for your thoughts and prayers for the families affected and for the paratroopers of their unit who are still deployed," Col. Art Sellers wrote online.

Additional information about the identities is being withheld until the Department of Defense completes next of kin notifications.
