fort bragg

2 Fort Bragg paratroopers killed in Afghanistan identified

FORT BRAGG, N.C. -- Two paratroopers of the 3rd Brigade Combat team were killed Monday in the Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

The unit recently left North Carolina for Afghanistan.

Spc. Michael Nance of Chicago, Ill. and Pfc. Brandon Kreischer of Stryker, Ohio, were members of Company B., 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division when they were killed by small arms fire.

"These young men were true All Americans and embodied the qualities of selfless service and courage as they answered our nation's call to deploy to Afghanistan," said Col. Arthur Sellers, Commander of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team. "Our focus is now providing their loved ones with every available resource to help them in this most difficult time."

The Afghan soldier who turned his gun on the Americans was wounded and is in custody, according to U.S. officials.

"As we move forward together, I ask for your thoughts and prayers for the families affected and for the paratroopers of their unit who are still deployed," Sellers said.

Nance joined the Army in January 2017 and completed Basic Combat Training, Advanced Individual Training and Airborne School at Fort Benning, Ga. before being assigned to 1-505th PIR as an automatic rifleman.

Nance is survived by his father of Chicago, Ill. and mother of Glenwood, Ill.

Kreischer joined the Army in June 2018 and completed Basic Combat Training, Advanced Individual Training and Airborne School at Fort Benning, Ga. before being assigned to 1-505th PIR as a rifleman.

Kreischer is survived by his wife of Fayetteville.

The incident remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort braggfayettevillefort braggsoldiersmilitaryu.s. & worldarmyafghanistansoldier killed
Copyright © 2019 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
FORT BRAGG
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Fort Bragg
Hoke County Gold Star family gifted with car donation
Driver detained after suspicious activity shuts down Fort Bragg gate
NC fighter pilots guard against Iran threat in Persian Gulf
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake Schools parent sued after criticizing math curriculum
Ex-nursing student claims sexual harassment at Triangle hospitals
Raleigh woman recalls bizarre encounter with hit-and-run driver
Hoke County car crash victim leaves behind 5-year-old son
'Bachelorette' Hannah shocks viewers with finale twist
Concerned dad sued: What's the risk for the rest of us in voicing opinions?
New rule would require lead testing for NC daycare water
Show More
'I wrote the damn bill': Bernie Sanders on health care proposal
Clinton HS student hit, killed while checking mail; driver, 18, charged
State Board of Elections chairman resigns after inappropriate joke
Worried about the Capital One data breach? Here's what to do
Unburied internet cable causes headache for Raleigh neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News