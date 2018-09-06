2 found dead in Edgecombe County town; suspects in custody

Two people were found dead after Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home to do a welfare check Thursday night.Suspects are in custody, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office did not say how many people were detained.The victims' names are not being released at this time at the request of the family, the sheriff's office said.There is no ongoing threat to the public, the sheriff's office said.Sheriff Clee Atkinson Jr. will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday to discuss the case.