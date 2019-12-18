2 found dead in Orange County home

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were found dead in an Orange County home Wednesday morning.
Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies said they went to the home on Ramblewood Drive to investigate a suspicious condition call. They found a couple, Jennifer Johnson Miles, 59, and Thomas Bradshaw Claytor, 55, dead inside the home.
Deputies said Miles and Claytor were in a long term relationship and lived together at the home.
The sheriff's office said it is investigating the situation, but they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.
