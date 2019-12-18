2 found dead in Orange County home

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were found dead in an Orange County home Wednesday morning.Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies said they went to the home on Ramblewood Drive to investigate a suspicious condition call. They found a couple, Jennifer Johnson Miles, 59, and Thomas Bradshaw Claytor, 55, dead inside the home.Deputies said Miles and Claytor were in a long term relationship and lived together at the home.The sheriff's office said it is investigating the situation, but they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.