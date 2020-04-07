2 found unresponsive in Wake Forest home fire, both taken to hospital

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews are investigating a house fire in Wake Forest Tuesday morning.

A man and woman were found unresponsive from a home fire near the intersection of East Walnut Ave. and North Allen Rd. First responders were still working to revive one of them around 5 a.m. The town says both were taken to the hospital.



The fire broke out around 3:20 a.m. Crews arrived at the house to see the front porch of the single-story home completely engulfed in flames. A man was found in a bedroom and a woman was found in another bedroom.



The fire was out by 3:40 a.m. A cause for the fire has not yet been discovered.

ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake forestfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County reports 325 cases of COVID-19
Durham man shares story after mom dies from COVID-19 related illness
Raleigh pastor feeds homeless as shelters limit access amid COVID-19
UNC researchers test drug that could treat COVID-19
Models predict when NC could see a peak in COVID-19 cases
Rural hospitals furlough more workers during COVID-19 pandemic
Trump, Biden spoke by phone about coronavirus outbreak
Show More
Hackers can target children doing school work online
New t-shirt raises money for laid off NC restaurant workers
Pregnant woman lost nearly everything in Raleigh apartment fire
Toilet paper supply chain remains healthy, grocery expert says
Starting to wear a face mask? When to wash it and when to toss it
More TOP STORIES News