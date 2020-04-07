2 found unresponsive in Wake Forest home fire, both taken to hospital

The chief tells me the fire started on the porch then swelled to front of the home. It took crews nearly 15 minutes to put it out. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/ag48ZMhutq — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) April 7, 2020

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews are investigating a house fire in Wake Forest Tuesday morning.A man and woman were found unresponsive from a home fire near the intersection of East Walnut Ave. and North Allen Rd. First responders were still working to revive one of them around 5 a.m. The town says both were taken to the hospital.The fire broke out around 3:20 a.m. Crews arrived at the house to see the front porch of the single-story home completely engulfed in flames. A man was found in a bedroom and a woman was found in another bedroom.The fire was out by 3:40 a.m. A cause for the fire has not yet been discovered.ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.