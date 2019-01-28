Two Duke University fraternities have been suspended and all new member activities were halted for another as the university investigates hazing complaints.Delta Tau Delta and Pi Kappa Phi fraternities have been suspended. Duke's chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon is not allowed to let the incoming class participate in activities."Duke University has no tolerance for hazing," said Larry Moneta, Duke's Vice President for Student Affairs. "We are working with the fraternity national offices in the process, as well as with Duke Police. Hazing is a violation of university policy and state law, and we take any allegations of potential harm to students very seriously."ABC11 asked an university official if any pledges were seriously hurt or required hospitalization. An official said Duke will decline to discuss the specifics.