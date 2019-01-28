HAZING

Two fraternities suspended as Duke University investigates hazing allegations

EMBED </>More Videos

Two fraternities suspended as Duke University investigates hazing allegations

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two Duke University fraternities have been suspended and all new member activities were halted for another as the university investigates hazing complaints.

Delta Tau Delta and Pi Kappa Phi fraternities have been suspended. Duke's chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon is not allowed to let the incoming class participate in activities.

"Duke University has no tolerance for hazing," said Larry Moneta, Duke's Vice President for Student Affairs. "We are working with the fraternity national offices in the process, as well as with Duke Police. Hazing is a violation of university policy and state law, and we take any allegations of potential harm to students very seriously."

ABC11 asked an university official if any pledges were seriously hurt or required hospitalization. An official said Duke will decline to discuss the specifics.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
duke universityfraternityhazingDurham
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HAZING
2 Navy SEALs and 2 Marines charged in Fort Bragg soldier's death
Two ECU frats shut down after 'alcohol and hazing' violations
New MLB hazing rules ban dressing as women, offensive costumes
Second student comes forward to allege extreme hazing at school
More hazing
Top Stories
NCDOT crews prepare for possible light snow on Tuesday
2 men sought after morning home invasion in Raleigh
Cher apologizes for using cuss word during Raleigh concert
DNA kit helps nab suspect in Fayetteville rape case from 1987
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Officials confirm 3-year-old Casey Hathaway was not kidnapped
It can be 'scary,' but some parents still choose infant swim lessons
Durham police seek suspect in extended stay hotel homicide
Show More
Geoffrey Owens makes Trader Joe's joke at the SAGs
Durham police arrest third suspect in shooting death of man
Tax filing season opens days after government shutdown ends
Help name this new Edgecombe County K-9 officer
Florida nabs 'America's Most Wanted' fugitive from Virginia
More News