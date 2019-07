RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department has located two girls who went missing from an apartment complex Tuesday morning.Around 10:45 a.m. investigators said the girls were found alive and OK.They were reported missing around 8 a.m. at the gated North Hills at Town Center apartment complex located off East Millbrook Road and Green Road.Police said the girls are 10 years old. An adult called 911 when they went to check on the girls and could not find them.