2 Goldsboro schools back in session after being evacuated due to threats

EMBED </>More Videos

Goldsboro High students relocated to Wayne Academy due to threats

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two Goldsboro schools are back in session after being evacuated due to a threatening message.


First, Goldsboro High School students were evacuated. Shortly after that, Wayne School of Engineering students were also evacuated.

The school system said the evacuations happened because it received "another threatening message."

Goldsboro High School students were moved to Wayne Academy and car riders from Wayne School of Engineering were moved to Herman Park Center.

The school system commented on the threats against the schools:

"Threats are not a joke! Anyone caught making threats against a school will be charged with a felony & could have to pay for the search. Students caught making threats: 365 suspensions/possible expulsion."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
threatwayne county newshigh schoolschool evacuationGoldsboro
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cary infant's death ruled accidental, autopsy shows
Police: Durham 18-year-old killed man while wanted for rape
'Not a monster': Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
Man accused of killing 3, injuring 1 at Johnston Co. home in custody
CNN sues President Trump over revoked press credentials
Amazon passes up Raleigh for HQ2
Officer shot bouncer who took down nightclub shooter, witnesses say
Construction worker says skin was falling off in the shower
Show More
Texas woman blows up wedding dress after divorce
Flooding, downed tree cause road closures in the Triangle
North Carolina man accused of trying to strangle pregnant woman
Launched NASA rocket may be visible in NC on Thursday
Woman tries to kill husband in Sanford home, deputies say
More News