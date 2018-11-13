2 Goldsboro schools back in session after being evacuated due to threats

Goldsboro High students were relocated to Wayne Academy. Car riders from Wayne School of Engineering have also been relocated to Herman Park Center. Any GHS or WSE parent who wishes to pick up their child must have a photo ID. — Wayne County PS (@WayneCountyPS) November 13, 2018

Two Goldsboro schools are back in session after being evacuated due to a threatening message.First, Goldsboro High School students were evacuated. Shortly after that, Wayne School of Engineering students were also evacuated.The school system said the evacuations happened because it received "another threatening message."Goldsboro High School students were moved to Wayne Academy and car riders from Wayne School of Engineering were moved to Herman Park Center.The school system commented on the threats against the schools:"Threats are not a joke! Anyone caught making threats against a school will be charged with a felony & could have to pay for the search. Students caught making threats: 365 suspensions/possible expulsion."