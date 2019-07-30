2 hurt after driver runs Audi off road, goes airborne and hits power pole on University Drive, Durham police say

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on University Drive and Ivy Creek Boulevard.
Officers told ABC11 crews that a person driving an Audi ran off the road, went airborne and hit a utility pole.
#BREAKING @DurhamPoliceNC tell us an Audi w/2 people inside ran off the road, went airborne and took out the utility pole that pulled down power lines at University Dr & Ivy Creek Blvd. Now 2K @DukeEnergy customers are waking up in the dark. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/1Tzv1reGhj— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) July 30, 2019
Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while crews work to restore power.