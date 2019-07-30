2 hurt after driver runs Audi off road, goes airborne and hits power pole on University Drive, Durham police say

#BREAKING @DurhamPoliceNC tell us an Audi w/2 people inside ran off the road, went airborne and took out the utility pole that pulled down power lines at University Dr & Ivy Creek Blvd. Now 2K @DukeEnergy customers are waking up in the dark. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/1Tzv1reGhj — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) July 30, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emergency crews are working to restore power to nearly 2,000 people in Durham after a car hit a power pole early Tuesday morning.The crash happened around 3 a.m. on University Drive and Ivy Creek Boulevard.Officers told ABC11 crews that a person driving an Audi ran off the road, went airborne and hit a utility pole.Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while crews work to restore power.