2 hurt after driver runs Audi off road, goes airborne, hits power pole on University Drive, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emergency crews are working to restore power to nearly 2,000 people in Durham after a car hit a power pole early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on University Drive and Ivy Creek Boulevard.

Officers told ABC11 crews that a person driving an Audi ran off the road, went airborne and hit a utility pole. The car was so damaged it took two separate trips to haul the car and its engine away from the crash site.



Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while crews work to restore power.
