2 hurt after driver runs Audi off road, goes airborne, hits power pole on University Drive, Durham police say

#BREAKING @DurhamPoliceNC tell us an Audi w/2 people inside ran off the road, went airborne and took out the utility pole that pulled down power lines at University Dr & Ivy Creek Blvd. Now 2K @DukeEnergy customers are waking up in the dark. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/1Tzv1reGhj — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) July 30, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emergency crews are working to restore power to nearly 2,000 people in Durham after a car hit a power pole early Tuesday morning.The crash happened around 3 a.m. on University Drive and Ivy Creek Boulevard.Officers told ABC11 crews that a person driving an Audi ran off the road, went airborne and hit a utility pole. The car was so damaged it took two separate trips to haul the car and its engine away from the crash site.Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while crews work to restore power.