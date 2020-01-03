2 hurt from Harnett County car wash shooting

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman and man were shot as authorities are investigating at a Harnett County car wash.

Authorities responded to the business at the intersection of B Street and S. 13th Street in Erwin around 1 a.m. on Friday.

A 34-year-old woman was found with two gunshot wounds. She was taken to WakeMed Hospital.

A man who was shot tried to get to the nearby fire department and knocked on doors of homes trying to get help. The man was also taken to a hospital.

A gold Buick passenger car was in one of the car wash bays. Crime scene tape was put up around the car wash.

The conditions of the victims are not known. Police have not arrested anyone.

ABC11 is working to learn more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harnett countycrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby deaths, carbon monoxide -- McDougald Terrace residents press for answers
Family mourns young father struck and killed by car in Fayetteville
Pentagon says US airstrike killed powerful Iranian general
Triangle churches, police react after Texas church shooting
Alex Trebek excited to bring $1M 'Jeopardy!' tournament to primetime
Couple and their two dogs survive Duplin County plane crash
Fayetteville hit and run leaves 1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured
Show More
EMS official's concerns launched CO probe at McDougald Terrace
Missing man added to National Missing Person Directory
Bragg soldier 1st to file medical malpractice claim against government
NC DOJ will appeal ruling that blocked voter photo ID law
Man accused of burning apartment after getting evicted
More TOP STORIES News