2 hurt when person fires at cars along I-95 in Nash County; shooter caught after chase into Virginia

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Nash County Sheriff's Office says a person is in custody after allegedly firing at multiple cars on I-95 and leading deputies on a pursuit into Virginia.

Deputies said calls began coming in just before 7 p.m. about a person firing a gun at random vehicles on I-95.

The suspected shooter continued north on I-95 where deputies intercepted him. A pursuit began and went into Virginia where the suspected shooter wrecked at the 11A mile marker.

The person was taken into custody without incident.

Two people were injured and have been taken to local hospitals.
