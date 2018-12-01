2 in custody after Johnston County chase

A search is on for armed suspects after a Johnston County chase.

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Highway Patrol said two suspects are now in custody after a chase Friday night in Johnston County.

A search was previously underway for two suspects who fired shots at state troopers during a chase Friday night in Johnston County.

The chase ended Friday evening on Woodall Dairy Road, not far from I-40 near Benson.

The Highway Patrol is looking for two suspects who jumped out of a white car and ran away.

No troopers were hurt during the shooting.

State troopers said the suspects were considered armed and dangerous and urged all residents in the area to remain indoors and stay alert.

The video in this story was from a previous update.
