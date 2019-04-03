2 in custody after person shot multiple times near Durham County courthouse

UPDATE: Can confirm one man was shot “multiple times”. No info yet on name/age. He’s in serious condition at the moment. Two male suspects were caught by police after a short chase near Geer/Miami intersection. Shooting was not random. #ABC11 — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) April 3, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5232107" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This white SUV stopped on Geer Street was possibly connected to the Durham courthouse shooting.

BREAKING NEWS: Heavy police presence in front of the Durham County Courthouse. Reports of shots fired. Injuries unknown at this time. Witness tells me he saw one man chasing another guy down the street repeatedly shooting at him. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/yczUaNUUu3 — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) April 3, 2019

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one person was shot multiple times near the Durham County courthouse early Wednesday morning.The incident happened before 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mangum Street and Dillard Street.Officials said an altercation took place near the courthouse before a person was shot multiple times. The victim then walked to the courthouse and collapsed.A Durham Police Department spokesperson said the victim's injuries were serious.Following a 10-minute police chase, two suspects in connection with the shooting were taken into custody after crashing their white SUV near Hardee Street and East Geer Street.Below is video of a white SUV crashed in the same area that ABC11 crews saw Wednesday morning.One witness told ABC11 crews they saw one person "unloading his clip" in front of the courthouse.The identities of the victim and suspects have not been released.Kareemah Little has dropped her son off at the courthouse moments before the shooting."I say about five, 10 minutes later, I get a text message that it was a shooting down here, and I turned around and it was blocked off," Little said. "The first thing I thought about was my son."Little said she's saddened by all of the shootings that have taken place nationally."It's a shame that we got so much stuff going on in this world, especially in Durham. The summer ain't even hit yet and we're just losing so many of our younger generation. It's not making any sense."