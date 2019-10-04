2 injured after at multiple shootings in Southeast Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are injured after authorities believe a suspect to be driving around shooting at multiple Southeast Raleigh locations Thursday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m., a sweepstakes parlor located at 808 Rock Quarry Road was shot at. Police say the suspect then moved to at least three other locations in the immediate area and began shooting.

One man suffered a minor injury after he was struck in the arm by bullet fragments or debris from broken glass.

Raleigh police have received no information on the suspect.

After that shooting, police responded to several shots fired calls - one on Coleman Street and one on Fisher Street. On Fisher Street, police pulled a man over who had been shot. He had minor injuries.

No victims were found on Coleman Street. Police don't know if the shootings are connected.

ABC11 breaking news crews are working to learn more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighshootingraleigh newsraleigh police
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 man dead, 2 men 'critically injured' in Roxboro shooting
Flu shot freebies: Get paid to get your vaccine
Escaped Person County inmate captured
Hot tub displays likely caused Legionnaires' cases at fair
Chick-fil-A has one of the slowest drive-thrus, study says
'It's messy:' Durham drivers brace for upcoming road closure
Contractor helped by Troubleshooter owes money to Cary couple
Show More
Durham man arrested in April stabbing of 58-year-old man
Green Hope High School basketball player takes on fight of his life
WATCH: Flames engulf Wake County school bus in Cary
Police investigating after Fayetteville church scammed by grant writer
Expect a 'summer-like' energy bill this fall
More TOP STORIES News