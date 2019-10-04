2 injured after multiple shootings in Southeast Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are injured after authorities believe a suspect to be driving around shooting at multiple Southeast Raleigh locations Thursday night.Just after 10:30 p.m., a sweepstakes parlor located at 808 Rock Quarry Road was shot at. Police say the suspect then moved to at least three other locations in the immediate area and began shooting.One man suffered a minor injury after he was struck in the arm by bullet fragments or debris from broken glass.Raleigh police have received no information on the suspect.After that shooting, police responded to several shots fired calls - one on Coleman Street and one on Fisher Street. On Fisher Street, police pulled a man over who had been shot. He had minor injuries.No victims were found on Coleman Street. Police don't know if the shootings are connected.